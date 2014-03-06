Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 comes to Verizon for a pocket-punching price

The S-Pen is just one of the Note Pro 12.2's 'business essentials'

Verizon has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2, but those hoping to pick the $850 tablet up on-contract with a nice discount are going to be disappointed.

The 12.2-inch slate is available at Big Red for $749 on a two-year agreement - that's just $100 off its full price tag.

No doubt the Galaxy Note Pro is a high-end device, but it looks like Verizon really isn't cutting its customers any slack on this one.

For that much money, you could get just about any tablet on the market, contract or no - so what is the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 packing that the rest don't have?

At least it's got free shipping

The Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 is Samsung's first super-sized tablet, with a 12.2-inch 2560 x 1600 display that's probably bigger than the TV you had growing up.

It's also got a custom 1.9GHz quad-core Exynos chip, 3GB of memory, 32GB or 64GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera, and the Note line's signature S Pen stylus.

Verizon's description read: "It has the utility and elegance you'd expect from a tablet, plus a dazzling 12.2-inch full HD display and business essentials to tackle any task - all in a lightweight design. With this combination of size, power and portability, it's a new tablet experience."

And hey - the carrier is offering free overnight shipping. What more could you want?