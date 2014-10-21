T-Mobile opens its iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 pre-orders tomorrow

A number of carriers were quick to jump on board when Apple announced the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 in October, and they've spent the interim since then individually announcing their plans for the tablets.

T-Mobile was on the initial list, but until today we hadn't heard when the big pink carrier would actually release the new iPads.

Now the US carrier has announced that iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 pre-orders will begin tomorrow, October 22.

T-Mobile customers can add one of the new iPads to an existing Simple Choice plan for an additional $10 a month and get 5GB of extra data. Those customers can get the iPad Air 2 for 24 monthly payments of $26.24 per month and the iPad mini 3 for 24 payments of $22.08, with $0 down for the 16GB models, $99 for the 64GB, and $199 for the 128GB up front.

Competition

Sprint also announced this week that it will start selling the new iPads online and in stores this Friday, October 24.

The new Apple tablets will also be available in Apple Stores, through AT&T and Verizon, and at Staples - the retailer announced its own release schedule for the new iPads today as well, with pre-orders beginning today.

But T-Mobile offers its own advantages, including its flexible plans - and luckily for fans of the "un-carrier" T-Mobile will support the iPad Air 2's new Apple SIM, one of the new iPad's coolest features.