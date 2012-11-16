iPad mini, iPad 4 touch down at AT&T, Verizon and Sprint

Apple fans were biting their nails throughout the first half of November over the device maker's refusal to commit to release dates for the Wi-Fi + Cellular LTE versions of the iPad mini and iPad 4.

But the two new Apple tablets reportedly began arriving at customers' doors around Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

And now, Apple fans can rejoice as the iPad mini and fourth-gen iPad have touched down at three major U.S. carriers as well.

All three carriers discussed the unique ways in which customers can add one of the new tablets to their existing plans.

iPad mini and iPad 4 at AT&T

In its iPad mini and iPad 4 announcement, AT&T emphasized that the iPad mini is 23 percent thinner and 53 percent lighter than the iPad 3, highlighting several of its other features before discussing the iPad 4's 9.7-inch Retina display and new A6X chip.

"Our customers are increasingly connecting their devices to the mobile internet and our new Mobile Share plans allow them to add a tablet for just $10 a month," said Glenn Lurie, AT&T Mobility's President of Emerging Enterprises and Partnership, in an announcement.

AT&T is also offering $100 off the purchase of any new tablet, including an iPad mini or iPad 4, for customers who enter into a two-year contract.

iPad mini and iPad 4 at Sprint

Sprint chose to highlight its contract-free data plans before focusing on the iPad mini's smaller and lighter frame.

"The data plans are available without a contract providing customers with the freedom to activate or cancel a plan at any time," the announcement read.

"Sprint doesn't put its customers on shared pricing plans like some carriers," said Fared Adib, Sprint's Senior Vice President of Product Development, in a press release.

"With Spring, you get the best pricing for all the data you need without the worry of overages."

iPad mini and iPad 4 at Verizon

For its part, Verizon's official site now features an iPad mini and iPad 4 hub similar in design to an Apple website.

"Every inch an iPad," read the site's header, with a direct link to purchase the new iPad mini.

On a tab titled "Why Verizon?" the carrier claimed that the "iPad deserves the best network" before explaining that Verizon has "more 4G LTE coverage than all other networks combined."

The carrier also emphasizes its "share everything" plans with unlimited talk and text and a pool of data that can be shared among 10 devices.

New iPad availability

Availability of the new iPads varies between carriers, according to each company's press release and research conducted by NBC.

AT&T claimed on Friday that the iPad mini and iPad 4 are available at retail locations, while online the iPad mini will reportedly ship within seven to 14 days, and the iPad 4 will ship in five to seven days.

Verizon, meanwhile, will reportedly ship either device by Nov. 19, while in-store availability is iffy.

Sprint is offering only the iPad 4 online; those looking for an iPad mini should call their local retail store.

The iPad 4 and iPad mini may be out, but that doesn't mean it won't still be a mad dash for those who actually want one.