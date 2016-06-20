Huawei's hopeful hybrid Windows tablet, the MateBook, lands on July 11

It looks like hybrid computing devices are finally catching on – who would've thunk? Huawei has announced that its latest sleek slate, the MateBook, will hit the US on July 11 starting at $699 (about £475, AU$940).

But, if you want Huawei’s bloatware-free Windows Signature Edition, you can pre-order the MateBook on Microsoft’s online store right now.

First revealed (and reviewed by us) at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the MateBook hasn’t changed much since we last saw it. You still have the full range of 6th generation Intel Core M processors available as well as 128GB, 256GB and 512GB solid-state storage options with 4 to 8GB of RAM behind a 12-inch 2,160 x 1,440 QHD touch display.

Oh, and that’s all within a super slim, 6.9mm-thick frame – that’s just as thin at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro – that weighs just 640g (or lighter than your iPad Pro).

Rounding out the MateBook’s feature set is a side-borne fingerprint reader that works with Microsoft Windows Hello login protocol. Finally, this all is powered by a 4,430mAh lithium ion battery that Huawei rates for 9 hours worth of battery life.

Keyboard not included

Unfortunately, Huawei is continuing the trend that Microsoft has started in not including the tablet’s all-but-vital keyboard cover accessory. Instead, the backlit, metal oxide keyboard comes for an additional $129 (about £87, AU$172).

Speaking of additional accessories, Huawei’s take on the Windows stylus, the MatePen, goes for an extra $59 (about £40, AU$79) – while the optional MateDock accounts for the tablet’s USB-C port with USB 3.0, Ethernet, HDMI and VGA connectivity for another $89 (about £60, AU$119).

So, while the MateBook starts affordably, the most expensive option comes in at $1,199 (about £762, AU$1,500). Couple that with some pricey but vital accessories, and the MateBook will begin to cost you. Good thing it comes in a gorgeous, aluminum unibody frame and offers a fingerprint scanner. Stay tuned for our full review coming soon.