Here's more evidence that HTC's Nexus 9 is days away from launch

We've yet to hear anything official from Google, but word on the street is once again that the Nexus 9 release date is just days away.

Last time it was Android Authority, and now it's Bright Side of News saying that the HTC-built Nexus 9 will make its debut on October 15 at an event alongside Android L.

After that the new Nexus tablet will go up for pre-order immediately and go on sale November 3, the site says.

The Nexus 9 will cost $399 (about £250, AU$455), the site's sources informed it.

The Denver question

The tablet formerly known as Nexus 8 could be announced at the same event where Google's new Android version, Android L, will take the spotlight.

The Nexus 9 will reportedly sport an 8.9-inch display and Nvidia's powerful Tegra K1 chip.

However BSN remains unsure whether that will be the 64-bit "Denver" Tegra K1 variant that was rumored in August to be on board the tablet, though certain tidbits on Nvidia's blog seem to indicate as much.

Nothing is yet concrete, but if this report holds any water at all then we'll find out by Wednesday it seems.