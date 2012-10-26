Google's Nexus 10, Android 4.2 possibly leak in new images

The very first images of Google's rumored Nexus 10 tablet surfaced on Friday, proving above all else there is no company safe from pre-release leaks of

yet-to-be-announced

products.

Rumored for quite some time, the Nexus 10 is believed to be Google's next step in the ongoing battle with Apple for tablet dominance.

After the success of the Nexus 7 tablet, Apple sought to take charge of the smaller tablet market by introducing the iPad Mini on Oct. 23.

Now it appears Google is about to do the same thing back to Apple during its upcoming Oct. 29 Android event.

Samsung built, Android powered

Unlike the Nexus 7 tablet, which is built by Asus, the Nexus 10 in the leaked photos is Samsung constructed.

Made by Samsung (Credit: BriefMobile)

The 10.1-inch tablet reportedly pictured would also include a dual-core 1.7GHz Samsung Exynos 5250 processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

The Nexus 10 is also rumored to come with a Super AMOLED screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, which would put the device's 298.9 pixels per inch well over the Apple Retina's 264 ppi.

Additionally, the new images reveal the Nexus 10 running what appears to be Android 4.2, which looks to be a scaled-up version of Jelly Bean.

Loads of widgets (Credit: BriefMobile)

The images match up rather closely with those seen in a leaked Nexus 10 instruction manual, giving these photos some credence.

Deja vu all over again

These photos are only the latest in a long line of reports indicating Google's Nexus 10 tablet would be real.

Earlier on Friday, photos believed to have been taken with the Nexus 10 appeared on Picassa courtesy of Google executive Vic Gundotra.

A rumored internal Google video also shed a bit of light on the possibility of a Nexus 10, along with a Nexus 4 and 3G Nexus 7.

The Nexus 10 is all but confirmed at this point, but there's still no price or release date information anywhere.

Its addition to the tablet marketplace after the launch of Microsoft's Surface and Apple's iPad mini and fourth-gen iPad will surely give consumers plenty of options this holiday season.

TechRadar will be on hand reporting living from Google's event Monday, so be sure to check back in to get the latest on all of Google's announcements.

Via The Verge, Brief Mobile