Best Buy, Amazon offer discounts on MacBook Pro with Retina Display

Apple is still showing three to four week ship times for the new MacBook Pro 2012, but why pay full price when there are deals to be had online?

Best Buy and Amazon are both offering deals on Apple's new high-resolution MacBook Pro with Retina Display, and buyers can save up to $139 by avoiding the Apple Store.

The price war began with Best Buy, who is currently offering $110 off a new base model MacBook Pro with Retina Display with 256GB flash storage, on sale for $2,089.99.

There's just one catch: The notebook is only being offered for in-store pickup, so if your local brick and mortar is out of stock, you may have a bit of a drive ahead of you to get to the next nearest store.

MacBook Pro 2012 deals online

Your next best bet is Amazon.com, where the same model gets a meager $5 price cut - but free Amazon Prime shipping (for members only) and no sales tax in most states could save potentially save buyers even more.

If you're looking to go with the faster 2.6GHz processor and double the storage to 512GB, Amazon is an even better deal at $2,659.99, a full $139 less than Apple's retail price, also with Prime shipping.

Unfortunately, you're in for a wait at Amazon as well: The e-tailer is currently showing ship dates "within two to four weeks."

But hey, good things come to those who wait… right?