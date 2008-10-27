Medion sells top-end laptop via Aldi

Medion's new Medion Akoya P6612, a 16-inch Centrino 2 powered laptop with a bunch of impressive "top-end" features goes on sale later this week at cut-price Aldi stores for £580.

Medion's P6612 comes with a 320GB hard disk, 4GB RAM, WLAN capabilities, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GS DirectX 10 graphics card with 256MB GDDR3 memory for multimedia applications.

The 16-inch widescreen display has an eye-tinglyingly high resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels, as well as a multi-format DVD/CD burner, a digital DVB-T Freeview TV-Tuner with remote control and HDMI port for TV output. Nice!

You want more?

What more do you want for £580? You want Bluetooth 2.0, webcam and microphone? You got it. You want a biometric fingerprint reader, three USB 2.0 slots, an eSATA connection and a four-in-one memory card reader too? Hell, you got all that as well.

It even comes with its own carry bag and USB optical scroll mouse, running Windows Vista Home Premium edition.

If you need a laptop for under £600, then get down to your local Aldi. Fast!