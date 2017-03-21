Microsoft’s new Mac to Surface tool leaks - and then is pulled

Update: Since the news broke about Microsoft's Surface to Mac tool, it appears that the software download has been removed, possibly by Microsoft itself. The reason for this may be because Microsoft doesn't feel the tool is quite ready, and wants to release it on its own terms. We'll update this story when the download is restored.

Original story follows...

Microsoft has released a new utility to help those on a Mac transfer all their files across with a minimum of fuss when switching to a Surface device.

As spotted by WalkingCat, a Twitter user who picks up on many Microsoft-related developments, the Mac to Surface Assistant hasn’t been officially announced by the company, and since we published this news the download has been removed.

It’s a simple tool which lets you transfer data – such as photos, documents and all manner of files – from your Apple machine to your new Surface device, via an external drive.

That’s something you can do by yourself, of course, but the utility makes it far more convenient to do so (and potentially far less intimidating for computing novices).

These are the best laptop deals of March 2017

Support site

Microsoft already has a support website (which has actually been active since way back in 2014) that talks the user through the process of transferring files from a Mac to Surface, so this is the next logical step in terms of easy migration.

That site, incidentally, also gives tips to Mac users on getting started with both Surface machines and Windows 10, and help on hooking up a Surface with iCloud and an iPhone.

It’s also worth noting that Apple has its own Windows Migration Assistant for helping PC users switch to a Mac.

At the end of last year, Microsoft claimed that more people than ever were switching from Apple’s notebooks to Surface hybrids following what it called the ‘disappointment’ of the new MacBook Pro.

Via: MS Power User