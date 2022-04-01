Massive Amazon sale: deals on AirPods, OLED TV, Apple Watch, air fryer and more

These deals are no joke: we're rounding up the best April 1 bargains from Amazon's sale just below. Amazon's deals include record-low prices on everything from the best-selling Apple Watch and AirPods Pro to the top-rated Roomba robot vacuum and so much more.
The most popular bargains include the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349.99 (was $399.99), Apple's powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for a record-low price of $469.99 (was $599), and LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,749.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen.
If you're looking for home deals in Amazon sale, you can get the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $199 (was $299.99) and a massive 48% discount on this air fryer bringing the price down to just $49.99.
See more of today's best deals from Amazon's sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and many of today's bargains include record-low prices that we typically only see during big sale events like Prime Day.
Amazon sale: today's best deals
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping:
$49.99 $33.59 at Amazon
Save $20 - A customer favorite from today's Amazon sale is this set of top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection on sale for $33.59 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?
Ultrean Air Fryer:
$95.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $46 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's sale, Amazon has the top-rated Ultrean air fryer on sale for just $49.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features grill, roast, and bake cooking functions.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera with Blink Mini:
$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - If you're looking for a security camera, Amazon's deals include the Blink outdoor security camera which includes a $10 Blink Mini that normally retails for $24.99. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum:
$299.99 $199 at Amazon
Save $100 - Amazon has the best-selling iRobot Roomba on sale for $199 - just $25 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors, automatically recharges when the battery is low and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $197 at Amazon
Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's a $52 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.
iPad Air 4 (64GB):
$599 $469.99 at Amazon
Save $129.01 - Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $469.99 when you apply the additional $69.01 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fantastic tablet. The iPad Air 4 packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip.
TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K HDR Android Smart TV:
$799.99 $300.99 at Amazon
Save $499 - Grab this TCL 70-inch set on sale for just $300 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible deal for a big-screen 4K smart TV. The TCL 4-Series is a great performing TV when you don't want to shell out for the higher-end models. It comes with an Android TV built-in which will grant you access to all the main streaming apps and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free contro.
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,746.99 at Amazon
Save $753 - Amazon now has the LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,746.99 in an epic March Madness TV deal. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than last week's deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
