Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer teases Adam Warlock, a six-armed Groot, and baby Rocket

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has finally been released publicly – and it looks like an emotionally fitting end to the current team's MCU saga.

Debuting online after its latest showing at the 2022 edition of Brazil Comic-Con, aka CCXP, the first teaser for the Marvel Phase 5 movie packs plenty into its 90-second runtime. Not only do we catch a couple of glimpses at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, we also see a six-armed Groot wielding multiple guns during a shoot out alongside Star-Lord. Oh, and a extremely cute looking baby Rocket, which confirms we'll see how he becomes to be the cynical, cybernetically enhanced creature we know and love.

Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 below:

The third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film will pick up events after the group's Holiday Special, which was recently released on Disney Plus as part of MCU Phase 4.

In the forthcoming superhero movie, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will still be searching for the 2014 version of Gamora – not the one who died in Avengers: Infinity War – who departed the scene after Thanos' defeat in Avengers: Endgame.

Alongside that, the group will also have to contend with Poulter's Adam Warlock, who has seemingly been sent after them following the Guardians' double-crossing of the Sovereign race in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Oh, and there's also the small matter of Chukwudi Iwjui's High Evolutionary – the film's big bad and the individual responsible for turning Rocket into the tramautized and damaged anthropomorphic raccoon he is today.

Elsewhere, we get more of the Guardians' signature-style humor (mainly courtesy of Dave Bautista's Drax), a number of emotionally weighted scenes involving Rocket (and his sapient otter soulmate Lylla), tons of action and sweeping sci-fi shots and, of course, a perfectly selected playlist from director James Gunn.

