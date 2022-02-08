Manchester City vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

New signing Christian Eriksen could be in line for his Brentford debut to give the Bees a much needed boost as they face a tough trip to league leading Manchester City. Can the Dane's touch of magic conjure a famous win for Brentford? Read on to find out how to watch a Manchester City vs Brentford live stream and enjoy the Premier League, no matter where you are in the world.

Man City v Brentford live stream Date: Wednesday, February 9 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST / 1.15am IST (Thu) / 6.45am AEDT (Thu) / 8.45am NZDT (Thu) Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Eriksen joined the west London club on a six-month deal during the January transfer window and has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last June. He now finds himself drafted into a battle to beat the drop, with Thomas Franck's team having lost four consecutive Premier League matches.

With four league wins on the spin, City meanwhile will be looking to maintain their nine point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table. Complacency is now their most likely adversary in the race for the title.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester City v Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Manchester City vs Brentford live stream in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Man City v Brentford kicks off at 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST on Wednesday, and is being shown exclusively on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Man City v Brentford live stream in the UK

This Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 2. Coverage starts at 7.15pm GMT, ahead of an 7.45pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Man City v Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man City v Brentford, which kicks off at 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST on Wednesday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man City v Brentford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Man City v Brentford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City v Brentford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City v Brentford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man City v Brentford: live stream Premier League action online in India