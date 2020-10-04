Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Two EPL managers who appear to be under seemingly constant pressure, go into battle at Old Trafford on Sunday knowing that a defeat will increase the stress levels surrounding their leadership - read on for our full guide on how to get a Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs Spurs is scheduled for 4.30pm BST on Sunday. The match is being shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm. For those without Sky, you can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 11.30am ET/8.30am PT for those in North America.

For home side manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been left hugely frustrated by the club's limited dealing during the transfer window, the shadow of out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino looms large every time Man United's results go awry.

With the Red's opening displays of the new Premier League season providing a 3-1 humbling at home to Palace followed by a hugely fortunate 2-3 win away at Brighton, a win for Solskjaer over his predecessor looks vital to change a creeping negative narrative.

The mood in the Spurs camp is somewhat lighter, particularly since the signing of returning hero Gareth Bale and the midweek penalty shootout victory over London rivals Chelsea midweek in the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, the grumbles among the fanbase following Spurs' deflating EPL draw away at Newcastle last Sunday shows that goodwill surrounding Mourinho's management could ebb away pretty quick without a good result against a side with similar top four aspirations.

Fancying a flutter? Our Win Probability widget lets you see the latest percentage chances on a win, lose or draw at Old Trafford - as well as the very latest betting odds.

United have a near fully-fit squad to choose from coming into the game, with defender Harry Maguire set to return after missing the midweek win over Brighton with an ankle injury. While Heung-min Son sustained what appear to be a nasty hamstring injury last weekend, Jose Mourinho has so far refused to rule him out from being involved for Spurs at Old Trafford.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs Spurs online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Man United vs Spurs from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man United vs Spurs live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set. Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

How to watch Man United vs Spurs: live stream the match in the UK

Sunday's afternoon Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its dedicated Premier League channel. Man United vs Spurs TV coverage starts there at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs Spurs online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Spurs live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Spurs is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Man United vs Spurs live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Spurs, with kick-off set for 11.30am / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Mancheter United vs Tottenham: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United vs Spurs. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Spurs in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs Spurs live at 4.30am NZDT on Monday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man United vs Spurs kicks off at 9pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.