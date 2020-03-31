Make better video calls for less with this fantastic Lenovo Smart Display deal

Tired of poor quality video calls? These Lenovo Smart Display deals are offering big savings on the popular Google Assistant screens designed to offer extra functionality from your virtual assistant as well as help you achieve stress-free video calls.

You can now pick up the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display for just $99 / £159, with even more saving on the 7-inch model in the UK - now only £79.99. Those are some fantastic prices on both sides of the pond, and a brilliant way to enhance your video calls for less.

The Lenovo Smart Display acts as a separate screen that you can interact with using Google Assistant. Whether that's for YouTube videos (incredibly handy for following recipes in the kitchen), keeping your email, calendar, and news alerts handy, or video calling with excellent clarity, these Lenovo Smart Display deals offer brilliant value right now.

Looking for more? You can also pick up the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa functionality for just $159 in the US and £149 in the UK.

Today's best Lenovo Smart Display deal in the US

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch | $199 $99 at B&H Photo

You can pick up the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display for just $99 at B&H Photo right now. We've seen stock on the larger 10-inch model fall away over the last couple of days, so this £100 saving is currently the best deal going. Move fast though, these are selling incredibly quickly right now.

View Deal

Shop all smart home deals at B&H Photo

Today's best Lenovo Smart Display deals in the UK

Lenovo Smart Display 7-inch | £119 £79.99 at BT

The 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display is currently available at BT for just £79.99. That's a £40 reduction from the original price - perfect if you're looking for a cheap video chatting system to stay in touch from home.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch | £179.99 £159 at AO

For a larger display, you'll be looking at the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display unit. You can save £20 at AO right now, with the retailer also offering free and next day delivery options.

View Deal

Shop all smart home deals at AO

You'll find plenty more smart home deals right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for smart speakers and displays in particular, we'd point you towards the best Amazon Echo sales currently available, or our top picks of the best Google Home deals.