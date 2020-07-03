macOS Big Sur could enable faster software updates

Apple had unveiled the macOS Big Sur at the WWDC event last month with the focus being on its redesigned interface and several new features. Now, reports are suggesting that the operating system could have a feature that would enhance the pace at which it installs software updates onto the devices.

Mac users have long found the updates to be a tedious process that keeps their device inaccessible till the software update gets completed. The time taken for these updates could take between 30 minutes to more than an hour depending on its size. On Macs that are operating the macOS Catalina, the system takes time to prepare and install the updates once the system boots up, which further delays the process.

How will this work?

A report on 9to5Mac says though Apple has not detailed how the updates would be installed once the macOS Big Sur arrives, the process could be similar to how iOS tackles these updates. The system first prepares the updates and gathers the relevant files before it auto-reboots the iPhone. This means that the waiting time during the boot process is considerably less.

There have also been reports that the macOS Big Sur comes with technology that makes the system more tamper-proof, which could also be one of the reasons that the process of installing updates could be speeded up.

The report says that the new OS would incorporate a cryptographically signed system volume that protects against tampering while also ensuring that the device is aware of your system's processing activities, thus allowing it to initiate the process of software updates in the background while work can go on without hindrance.

This could definitely be a valuable addition for Apple users who have long felt the need for quicker updates in much the same manner that their iPhones get the job done.

The multiple boot option

Of course the other feature that has been talked about relates to the multiple boot options that the macOS Big Sur is reportedly bringing in once Apple brings its own CPUs to the device.

The new boot process for future Macs will allow customers to install multiple instances of macOS, including different versions, which makes data recovery a lot easier. With the current OS, one needs to remember several keyboard shortcuts to get to the boot menu while the new OS would make things easier as we only have to press and hold down the Touch ID button to open up a menu with several startup options.

At first glance, the macOS Big Sur update caught our attention due to the redesign, which is probably Apple's biggest since macOS 10. What's more, it borrows elements liberally from its predecessor including a customizable Control Center, a notification center and redesigned widgets.

The macOS Big Suris available now on beta developer mode with the first public beta likely to arrive later in July. Apple is expected to launch the new OS to everyone during the fall this year.