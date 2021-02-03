macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds fixes for iOS apps on desktop, support for PS5 and XSX pads

Just a few short hours after Apple officially released its 11.2 update for macOS Big Sur – which notably offers fixes for Bluetooth issues on new M1 MacBooks – the tech giant has already begun rolling out the first beta version of its next update, macOS 11.3.

While there are a fair few features being added with the Big Sur 11.3 update, one of the standouts is the improved support for running iPhone and iPad apps on the new MacBooks that feature the M1 chipset.

Specific changes include iPad apps being larger on-screen than before, and the addition of a new preference section for both iPhone and iPad apps. The latter will allow users to customize a set of keyboard shortcut alternatives to the touch interface that these apps were designed for, such as dragging, swiping and so on.

Some other notable features include built-in support for next-gen gaming console controllers – both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – which is something that'll also be arriving on iPhones with the upcoming iOS 14.5 release.

Other refinements to Apple's suite of apps are also on the way, including updates to Apple Music, Safari, Reminders, and Apple News.

The Reminders app will be getting a much-needed sorting feature, allowing users to list their reminders by priority, due date, creation date, or title. Apple Music and Apple News will feature some UI tweaks to make existing functions more accessible.

Safari will get a host of personalization features for its home page, allowing users to arrange its different sections to their liking (such as Siri suggestions, reading lists and favorites).

As mentioned, macOS 11.3 has only begun rolling out in beta, so the full public release is still a little ways off, but for those frustrated by how the M1 Macs handle iOS apps, know that there's relief in sight.