macOS beta may have given us an early look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro

More encouragement for those of you waiting for that rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro – images of what may well be the laptop has popped up in the code for the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta.

French site MacGeneration spotted the icons, which look a lot like the icons for the current 15-inch models. The bezels around the display are thinner though, and there's a giveaway "16" reference in both of the filenames.

Those thinner bezels would fit in with what we've heard so far about the laptop. The available colors, apparently, are the standard silver and space gray.

Rumors about the new model in Apple's line-up – which would have the biggest screen yet on an Apple laptop – have been rumbling all year, and the consensus seems to be that a launch will happen before the end of the year.

Notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo started the excitement back in February with news that a new 16-inch MacBook Pro was on the way – complete with a redesigned look.

Since then the rumors and speculation have ramped up. Sources in Asia have been putting the cost of the new laptop at around $3,000 (roughly £2,310 or AU$4,375 with a straight currency conversion, though Apple will probably tweak prices internationally).

Besides that bezel thinning, the word on the Apple street is that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro is going to ditch the butterfly keyboard that Apple has had so much trouble with since introducing it on its laptops.

We've seen widespread reports of sticky or unresponsive keys on current MacBook Pro keyboards, so it's perhaps no surprise that Apple wants to shift to a design that's a bit more robust.

