MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop gets sick $200 discount at Best Buy

When Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year, it finally brought a wealth of improvements that we've been requesting for years - though it came with a hefty price tag.

But, if that gargantuan price made you think twice about adopting a MacBook Pro with a competent keyboard, we've got good news: it's slightly cheaper right now at Best Buy.

If you're a My Best Buy member, you can save up to $200 on a MacBook Pro 16-inch with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. That brings the price down from $2,799 to $2,599 which is, well, still expensive.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019): $2,799 $2,599 at Best Buy

However, that's kind of just the way of things when it comes to the best Macs. This one, however, is genuinely the best MacBook that's been made in years, at least since the MacBook Pro was redesigned back in 2015.

That 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i9 processor paired with 16GB of RAM will make this laptop absolutely demolish any computing workload you could think to throw at it. This is definitely an expensive laptop, but you genuinely won't find a more capable portable machine running macOS Catalina - unless, of course, you count the wheels on the Mac Pro.