Looks like the OnePlus 6T is getting a bigger battery than the OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6T is likely to launch next month and while we've seen lots of leaks so far - including some potential renders of what the phone will look like - we've only just heard the first word on the battery size.

A leak from Weibo (that's a Chinese social networking site) includes a photo of the battery pack that the source claims will be in the upcoming phone from OnePlus.

If it's real, it means the OnePlus 6T will have a 3,700mAh cell inside, while the last OnePlus phone had a 3,300mAh battery pack.

The leaked image does say the battery may go as low as 3,610mAh, but that's still a substantial difference to the 3,300mAh of the OnePlus 6.

Bigger is better?

Whether this larger battery will translate to longer battery life is unclear, but considering the new phone is rumored to sport the same chipset as the OnePlus 6 we expect it to last for longer if this leak is correct.

The leak also speaks of the Dash Charge technology, which is set to make a return on the OnePlus 6T. That's a surprise as some had expected the company to embrace Oppo's newer 50W charging tech.

Little is known for certain about the OnePlus 6T, but we're expecting to officially hear about it on October 17 according to a leak, and we may hear more specs rumors ahead of that.

Via GSMArena