Logitech Chorus wants to make Meta Oculus Quest VR headset even more immersive

Audio player loading…

Logitech has revealed a new audio accessory exclusive to the Meta Quest 2 headset, called the Chorus, which the company claims provides an “ultra-realistic” sound.

At a glance, the Chorus makes the Quest 2 look a lot like the Valve Index. And like the Index, the Chorus accessory (opens in new tab) doesn’t press against your ears, but instead hovers over them. The purpose of this off-ear open-back design is to allow ambient noise to enter so you’re always paying attention to what’s going on around you. The speakers are also adjustable as you can flip them back which mutes them. To get audio back, simply push the cups back down.

Chorus features

With regards to sound quality, information is a little lacking. Logitech does say the speakers are powered by Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers. As explained by British audio manufacturer Cambridge Audio (opens in new tab), BMR drivers offer “full-range sound” by combining treble and mid-range speakers into one package. Bass sounds are indeed present in BMRs, but aren't as prevalent as the other speakers. It's possible the Chorus may be lacking in deep, bassy sounds.

High-quality audio features like active noise cancellation or Spatial Audio are not present on the Chorus accessory. And because of the open-back design, there’s very little in the way of noise isolation. People around you will probably be able to listen to what you’re watching or playing.

With regards to other features, batteries are not necessary as the Chorus supports USB passthrough to power the device. All you have to do is connect the accessory to the Quest 2 via a specially designed USB-C cable. It’s also pretty lightweight, clocking in at 6.42 oz, around 182 grams.

The Chorus accessory is available for preorder with a price tag of $99.99. A Logitech representative told us that the accessory is available for purchase right now. However, if you look on the official Logitech website (opens in new tab) and on Amazon (opens in new tab) , they're not for sale yet; only for pre-order. Perhaps the official date is coming soon.

While the Logitech Chorus is a welcomed addition to Quest 2 accessories, Meta still has its work cut out for it. 2022 has been a shaky year for the company as it’s had to increase the price tag for the Quest 2 plus deal with newfound rivals.

The near future of Meta VR

Rumors have been circulating that TikTok parent company ByteDance is preparing to launch its new line of Pico 4 VR headsets . According to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, the Pro version of the Pico 4 devices has eye-tracking and face-tracking features, something the Quest 2 lacks. What’s so notable about these tracking features is that they can greatly improve the performance of virtual reality (VR) games by bettering foveated rendering.

Simply put, foveated rendering “allows games to only load in what the player can see.” Textures and shapes on the edges of the screen are reduced in quality to lower processing power and ensure quality. VR developers would like to have this feature on Meta headset, but may have to wait until Project Cambria.

Project Cambria is Meta's next big virtual reality headset which is slated to have the eye and head tracking features. The device is supposed to launch this year , yet the end of 2022 is almost here and we still don’t have an official date. Hopefully, Meta is probably just making some last minute adjustments before the big launch date reveal. You can believe we’ll be keeping at an eye for it.

If you’re looking to jump into virtual reality, check out the best VR headsets on the market and see what all the fuss is about.