Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Liverpool will look to continue their recent impressive showings by claiming their third win in eight days, as they welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints to Anfield. Read on to find out how to watch Liverpool vs Southampton online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

The Reds followed up their ruthless 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal on Sunday with a professional 2-0 dismantling of Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Currently third and trailing league leaders Chelsea by four points, Jurgen Klopp's men will recognise that nothing less than a win will do if they are to keep in touching distance of the West London pace setters.

Liverpool face a Southampton side looking to get back on an even keel after seeing a run of successive victories end last weekend following their 2-1 defeat away at struggling Norwich.

Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Southampton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League live stream in the UK?

One of the few positives to come out of the global pandemic was that every Premier League match last season was legitimately available to watch live in the UK, provided you were a subscriber to Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. With capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, it's business as usual with the amount of matches being broadcast live in the region once again limited. That means no more 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-offs on TV in the UK, so you won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

USA Network NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Liverpool vs Southampton kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Southampton, which kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Southampton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Southampton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream Premier League action online in India