Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Liverpool vs Man City - where and when The title-race showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City takes place at Anfield on Sunday, October 7. Kick off is at 4.30pm BST, which is 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, and 1.30am Sunday AET.

It's the one we've all been waiting for. 1st meets 2nd in the Premier League as Man City and Liverpool have the chance to deal the first major blow in the title race. You can't afford to miss this one so we're here to tell you how you can live stream Liverpool vs Manchester City wherever you are in the world.

Before the season began, scores of pundits had Man City as title favourites with Liverpool the most likely to challenge, and although Chelsea sit closely behind in third, we may already be seeing the head-to-head title race that many predicted. That makes this clash at Anfield absolutely vital, especially as neither side look to be dropping points elsewhere.

Aguero and Silva both netted in the week for City and will be as pivotal to Guardiola's attacking plan as ever, but in Gomez and Van Dijk they meet a formidable defensive partnership for the Reds. Although not a starter these days, Daniel Sturridge scored with a world class strike against former club Chelsea last week, and he has the chance to repeat the narrative against the club that raised him on Sunday should he be given another chance by Klopp.

It's the Premier League clash everyone is talking about, so follow the instructions below to make sure you don't miss out on a live stream of Liverpool vs Man City. Also, don't miss our watching guide to the Premier League season as a whole, taking care of those streams wherever in the world you may find yourself.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

How to stream Liverpool vs Manchester City live in the UK

Sky Sports is the channel showing Liverpool vs Man City on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT, live on NBC SN and Telemundo. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Liverpool vs Man City in Canada, so ideal if you're already a cable customer. Kick-off is at 11.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a chord cutter.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of this one. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at the slightly punishing hour of 2.30am AET on Monday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live from 4.30am Monday morning if you're a night owl or particularly early-riser. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Man City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Man City kicks off at 9.00pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!