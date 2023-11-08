Live
Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE: the best deals hand-picked by our experts
Early access begins for Walmart Plus members at 12pm ET
The first Walmart Black Friday sale begins today and the retailer is set to drop some standout offers on Apple tech, TVs, laptops, small appliances and more. I'm here to guide you through the event with our live coverage so you're fully prepared for when the deals drop and can bag yourself a bargain before they sell out.
The best way to ensure that is to be a Walmart Plus member as that gets you exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals from 12pm ET - that's three hours before anyone else when the general sale begins at 3pm ET. Early access could be a hugely beneficial perk as during last year's sale I saw many of the best offers sell out very quickly.
Not a Walmart Plus member? You can currently get 50% off a year-long Walmart Plus membership which drops the price to $49. This rare offer is only available until 2:59pm ET, though, so best to grab it quickly if you want to take part in the early access sale.
That about covers all the key info. Check out all the upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals below and follow our live coverage throughout the day for a more thorough breakdown of the quality of the deals, the latest availability and any hidden surprises along the way.
Walmart Black Friday sale - key info
- Walmart Plus members Early Access from 12pm ET
- Sale open to all from 3pm ET
- Deals also available in-store from November 10
- 50% off Walmart Plus ends soon - get it now
- Second Black Friday sale starts November 22
Walmart Black Friday deals - live from 12pm ET
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was
$159now $69 at Walmart
- Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K Roku TV: $398 at Walmart
- Gourmia 7 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $35 at Walmart
- HP 15.6-inch laptop: was
$479.99now $329 at Walmart
- Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was
$79.99now $35 at Walmart
- Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $148 at Walmart
- Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV: was
$429.99now $298 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): was
$429.99now $379 at Walmart
- Ninja Professional Blender: $50 at Walmart
Walmart Plus: was
$98 now $49 at Walmart
If you want to purchase any of the above deals in the three-hour early access period then you need to be a Walmart Plus member. Conveniently, the retailer has a rare 50% discount on a membership for Black Friday. That brings the price down from $98 to just $49, which is a terrific deal and almost $100 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to deals like this year's Black Friday sale.
Walmart Black Friday sale starts today
Welcome to our countdown to the start of the first Walmart Black Friday sale here at TechRadar.
Until the early access period begins for Walmart Plus members at 12pm ET, I'm here to share all the important news and give our expert verdict on the deals that will be available in today's sale so you can come away with the best bargains.
If you're not a Walmart Plus member, the sale is open to all from 3pm ET. However, be aware that there's a solid chance that some of the most popular deals will sell out before we reach this point.
My advice? If there's something you really want from the list above (especially the AirPods, air fryer or Onn. TV) then it might be worth grabbing a Walmart Plus membership while it's 50% off. This offer is only available until 2:59pm ET today, though.
Either way, we'll monitor stock levels right here so you don't miss out on any deals you want to get from the Walmart Black Friday sale.