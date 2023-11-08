Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE: the best deals hand-picked by our experts

(Image credit: Future)

The first Walmart Black Friday sale begins today and the retailer is set to drop some standout offers on Apple tech, TVs, laptops, small appliances and more. I'm here to guide you through the event with our live coverage so you're fully prepared for when the deals drop and can bag yourself a bargain before they sell out.

The best way to ensure that is to be a Walmart Plus member as that gets you exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals from 12pm ET - that's three hours before anyone else when the general sale begins at 3pm ET. Early access could be a hugely beneficial perk as during last year's sale I saw many of the best offers sell out very quickly.

Not a Walmart Plus member? You can currently get 50% off a year-long Walmart Plus membership which drops the price to $49. This rare offer is only available until 2:59pm ET, though, so best to grab it quickly if you want to take part in the early access sale.

That about covers all the key info. Check out all the upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals below and follow our live coverage throughout the day for a more thorough breakdown of the quality of the deals, the latest availability and any hidden surprises along the way.

Walmart Black Friday sale - key info

Walmart Plus members Early Access from 12pm ET

Sale open to all from 3pm ET

Deals also available in-store from November 10

50% off Walmart Plus ends soon - get it now

Second Black Friday sale starts November 22

Walmart Black Friday deals - live from 12pm ET