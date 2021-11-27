Live
Cyber Monday Dell live blog: the best XPS 13, Alienware and Inspiron deals
We find the best Dell Cyber Monday deals live right now
By Matt Hanson last updated
Dell Cyber Monday deals have always been a great way to get hold of some of the best laptops, desktop PCs and gaming laptops in the world, and even before Cyber Monday deals properly kick off on November 29, Dell has launched some incredible deals already.
While we've got a guide to all the best Dell Cyber Monday deals, there's a huge amount of offers to go through, so this live blog will run for the next 48 hours (or more) highlighting the top offers that we think you should jump on.
Many of Dell's deals are limited quantity, so make sure you bookmark this live blog to ensure that you don't miss out on any brilliant offers over the next few days.
The UK isn't missing out with this new Alienware deal. This is for the newer Alienware m15 R6 which gets a hefty £450 price cut for Cyber Monday.
It features Intel's latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 laptop processor, 16GB or RAM and 1TB SSD. It also has that all-important RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and a faster 360Hz screen with Nvidia G-Sync support. While the RAM is less than the US deal we just highlighted, to be honest, very rarely will you need 32GB of the stuff if you're not a content creator, so gamers will be fine with 16GB.
Plus, this deal has a newer CPU and faster screen, which more than makes up for it.
Looking for a gaming laptop? Dell's got you covered as well, with a range of brilliant laptops, including some from its premium Alienware brand.
Take this amazing deal, which is selling out fast. It's the Alienware m15 R4 with a huge $810 saving, knocking the price from $2,809.99 to $1,999.99.
That's a big saving on a stunning gaming laptop that comes with the RTX 3080 laptop GPU, currently the best gaming graphics card you can get in a laptop. This will allow you to play any PC game with all the graphical effects whacked up to max, and it makes full use of the super-fast 300Hz screen.
It also comes with a 10th generation 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD for storing all your games on, and huge 32GB RAM. In short: this is a very, very, very good gaming laptop, and for an excellent price.
While that Dell XPS 13 deal in the US is an absolute steal, there's good news for UK readers as well, as Dell UK has a similar deal that also knocks a huge amount off the brilliant laptop, and it's still in stock as well!
In the UK, Dell has cut the price of the Dell XPS 13 to just £721. It again comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, making it a brilliant laptop for day-to-day work. To get this discount, you need to use the code BF15 at the checkout. This deal is definitely not to be missed.
Welcome to our Dell Cyber Monday deals live blog. We've been keeping an eye on Dell's websites in both the US and the UK throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and as with previous years, the company has released some absolutely brilliant offers on its best products.
So, to kick things off, the best Dell deal we've seen so far, and which is somehow still live, is the Dell XPS 13 for just $649.99 (was $949.99) . That's right, one of the BEST LAPTOPS IN THE WORLD is on sale for $650! You'll be hard pushed to find a better laptop deal right now.
It comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD inside. Sure, that's not the most powerful set of specs in the world, and the SSD is a little on the small size, but for the price, this is a laptop that will blow away the competition. It's amazing that this deal hasn't sold out just yet.
