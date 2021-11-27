Cyber Monday Dell live blog: the best XPS 13, Alienware and Inspiron deals

Refresh

The UK isn't missing out with this new Alienware deal. This is for the newer Alienware m15 R6 which gets a hefty £450 price cut for Cyber Monday. It features Intel's latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 laptop processor, 16GB or RAM and 1TB SSD. It also has that all-important RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and a faster 360Hz screen with Nvidia G-Sync support. While the RAM is less than the US deal we just highlighted, to be honest, very rarely will you need 32GB of the stuff if you're not a content creator, so gamers will be fine with 16GB. Plus, this deal has a newer CPU and faster screen, which more than makes up for it.

Looking for a gaming laptop? Dell's got you covered as well, with a range of brilliant laptops, including some from its premium Alienware brand. Take this amazing deal, which is selling out fast. It's the Alienware m15 R4 with a huge $810 saving, knocking the price from $2,809.99 to $1,999.99. That's a big saving on a stunning gaming laptop that comes with the RTX 3080 laptop GPU, currently the best gaming graphics card you can get in a laptop. This will allow you to play any PC game with all the graphical effects whacked up to max, and it makes full use of the super-fast 300Hz screen. (Image credit: Dell) It also comes with a 10th generation 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD for storing all your games on, and huge 32GB RAM. In short: this is a very, very, very good gaming laptop, and for an excellent price.

While that Dell XPS 13 deal in the US is an absolute steal, there's good news for UK readers as well, as Dell UK has a similar deal that also knocks a huge amount off the brilliant laptop, and it's still in stock as well! (Image credit: Future) In the UK, Dell has cut the price of the Dell XPS 13 to just £721. It again comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, making it a brilliant laptop for day-to-day work. To get this discount, you need to use the code BF15 at the checkout. This deal is definitely not to be missed.