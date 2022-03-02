Apple March Event live blog: official launch event invites have dropped

It's official: the Apple March Event has had its date confirmed for March 8, so we know this is when we'll next see a product launch from Apple.

So what could we see at Apple's event? Well, that's the billion-dollar question isn't it - Apple doesn't provide insight into its launch events ahead of time, so it's usually quite a surprise when we see devices unveiled.

'Quite a surprise' doesn't mean total surprise, though, and we've got some ideas. The invites are usually used to tease new tech, and rumors and leaks sometimes lay the tech bare.

TechRadar's offices are a flurry of excitement right now as we dig into every aspect of the invite, and we'll be using this live blog to share every analyses, thought, and detail that enters our brains - stay tuned to this page through invite night, and up until the launch itself, for everything you need to know.