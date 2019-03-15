LG's 2019 Dolby Atmos soundbar range arrives in Australia next month

Announced at CES 2019, LG's impressive 2019 soundbar range now has official Australian pricing and release date details.

Available from April, each of LG's three premium models also includes full Google Assistant integration, allowing users to issue voice commands to control various smart home devices along with the soundbar itself.

LG's upcoming SL8YG, SL9YG (available June) and SL10YG soundbars each support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, and feature advanced digital signal processing from the experts at Meridian Audio, whose Upmix technology is said to be capable of upgrading two-channel audio into a proper multi-channel experience.

Like last year's range, the new soundbars may also be complimented with LG's optional SPK8-S rear speaker kit ($199), which provides an additional 140W through two rear channels. Each soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer.

The soundbars employ an advanced sound processing algorithm to create three-dimensional audio. We listened in on a demonstration of both the low and high-end models and came away incredibly impressed by the overhead audio each was able to achieve.

Additionally, the demo revealed surprisingly powerful, room-filling 440W sound from the entry-level SL8YG (3.1.2 channel), though there was a noticeable jump in audio quality when we moved on to the top-tier SL10YG (5.1.2 channel), which exhibited a warmer, fuller 570W sound with additional depth.

Prices start at $1,099 for the entry-level SL8YG, followed by $1,499 for the mid-range SL9YG, and topping out at $1,699 for the high-end SL10YG model.