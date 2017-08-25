LG Q6+ allegedly launching in India soon

LG Q6+ is coming to India soon and this time the South Korean company is targeting the offline customers. According to a tweet by Mahesh Telecom, the slightly upgraded model of the LG Q6 won’t be an online-only phone and is going to be readily available at physical stores. Talking about the pricing, we expect it to be revealed at the time of official launch.

LG Q6+ Specifications

Precisely speaking, the LG Q6+ is just an LG Q6 with some upgrades in the memory department. The upcoming phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full Vision 18:9 display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2160) resolution. Needless to say, this is a low-bezel screen which looks a lot like the flagship LG G6. On the outside, the LG Q6+ features a premium 7000 series aluminum construction.

Moving inside, there is the Snapdragon 435 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 cores ticking at 1.4 GHz each. This is mated with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with slight modifications.

Coming to the optics, the LG Q6+ has a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP Selfie shooter. The handset can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at up to 30 fps.

Similar to the LG Q6, the Q6+ supports all the necessary connectivity options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, etc. The FM radio is there too. All these are powered up by a 3000mAh battery.

While LG India has not yet talked about the launch date of the LG Q6+, the leaked teaser indicates the smartphone should be released within Ganesh Chaturthi, which means before 5th September. We expect an official announcement soon.

Presently, the LG Q6 costs Rs. 14,999 in India and so, the Q6+ would certainly come with a higher price tag. Even though we have no formal confirmation about the pricing, our expectations lie between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000.

Coming to availability, the LG Q6+ is presumed to be an offline-only model aimed to cater the rush of the festive season. In the physical stores, the handset is going to be a premium alternative to the Micromax Canvas Infinity.