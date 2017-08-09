Lenovo laptops deals offer back to school discounts, from budget to gaming

Lenovo has back-to-school deals for students looking to get their first laptop or upgrade to something a little beefier or more premium. Lenovo’s laptop discounts range from a few dollars saved to a few hundred dollars saved.

Here we’ll look at some of the best back-to-school savings you can get on a new Lenovo laptop whether you’re on a budget or have a little cash to splurge with.

Lenovo’s premium ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a massive discount, bringing the price down by $417 to a total of $1,251. The deal is on a mid-specced model that comes with a 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, a FullHD display, and a blazing fast Intel 256GB PCIe-NVMe drive. It also includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports for high speed data transfer from accessories or external storage.

This laptop is poised as a highly portable machine, with a chassis that’s just 0.6-inches thick. Top that off with the ThinkPad brand’s trademark durability, and you’ve got a machine that’s ready for the tumultuous life of a student.

Get the $417 off deal

If you want a computer that’s ready for everything school has to throw at it during the day and fun and games when class is over, the IdeaPad Y700 is a solid fit. The model on sale is decked out with a quad-core I7-6700HQ processor, an UltraHD touchscreen display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, both a 256GB PCIe SSD and 1TB hard drive and a dedicated Nvidia GTX 960m graphics processor.

This computer is ready for gaming, video and photo editing, and won’t break a sweat while taking notes in class and writing a research paper with a couple dozen tabs open in a browser. It may sacrifice portability, weighing in at close to six pounds, but the performance per dollar is high in this machine, so students looking to get the most work and play for their money need look no further.

If it’s a little too expensive, a scaled back version with half the RAM and a FullHD display is $450 off for $749 .

For students that need a simple laptop that can meet their daily needs and keep up with their schoolwork, the IdeaPad 510s is a good fit. And after $220 in savings, it comes at a good price, too.

The model on sale comes with an Intel Core i5-6200U paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM that should easily handle basic workloads. It also has a FullHD IPS screen suitable for streaming shows and movies after classes and homework are finished for the day.

More Lenovo laptop deals