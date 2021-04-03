Leicester vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League 2021 online from anywhere

It's first versus third at the King Power Stadium today, as Brendan Rodgers men take on Pep Guardiola’s Champions-in-waiting - read on to find out how to watch Leicester vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

With large numbers of his squad having been involved in international action during the break, Guardiola will be hoping his side can remain focussed as they turn their attention back to domestic matters.

Man City currently have a huge 14 point lead at the top of the table, with a win here against one of their remaining title challengers likely to put beyond doubt where the Premier League trophy will heading this season.

A tough test is nevertheless ahead for the league leaders here away against the third-placed Foxes, who are on the brink of another season to remember. Like Man City, Leicester booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final in their last match, and look well placed for Champions League qualification.

Follow our guide to get a Leicester vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leicester vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

This top-of-the-table clash will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free King Power Stadium at 5.30pm BST, with coverage of the game starting 30 minutes earlier. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Premier League online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Leicester vs Man City on NBCSN, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm EDT/ 9.30pm PDT and cable subscribers able to log-in to a live stream with their credentials on the TV channel's website. To watch a Leicester vs Man City without cable, we recommend great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - and you can get a great Sling TV deal right now to see if it's right for you. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Leicester vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Leicester vs Man City, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm EDT/ 9.30am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – so it's the place to watch Leicester vs Man City in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester vs Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Leicester vs Man City: live stream Premier League action online in India