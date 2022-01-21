Leeds vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

There's no rest for the wicked, as 19th-placed Newcastle, winless in seven weeks, now face a daunting trip to Elland Road to face one of the hardest-working teams in the league. It's a huge game for the Magpies, so read on to find out how to watch a Leeds vs Newcastle live stream and see the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Leeds vs Newcastle live stream Date: Saturday, January 22 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Live stream: USA Network via Sling TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ) | Disney+ Hotstar (IN) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The cash may be flowing on Tyneside, but with each passing week things are looking increasingly desperate. Their 1-0 win over Burnley at the start of December has been followed by four defeats and two draws.

The team's performances haven't picked up since the sacking of Steve Bruce and the appointment of Eddie Howe, though the signing of man-mountain Chris Wood should alleviate some of the pressure on Allan Saint-Maximin.

Things haven't been hunky-dory for Marcelo Bielsa's injury ravaged squad either. The Leeds faithful will be hoping that the brilliant Jack Harrison-inspired 3-2 victory over West Ham last week could be a sign of better things to come.

There's potential for wondrous skill and comedy defending aplenty in this one, so follow our guide to get a Leeds vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into the coverage you'd usually watch at home, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leeds vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Newcastle from anywhere

Can I watch a Leeds vs Newcastle Premier League live stream in the UK?

The Saturday afternoon blackout rule means you won't be able to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Sling or Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location and let you watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Leeds vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League game in Australia

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle: live stream in New Zealand

Leeds vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League action online in India