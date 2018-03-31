Leak reveals a few more specs about the Moto Z3 Play

All eyes might be on the imminent launch of the Moto G6 phone at the moment, but Lenovo has several other handsets planned for 2018, including the Moto Z3 Play. Thanks to a new filing at the Federal Communications Commission, we now know a little bit more about what's in store.

Inside the device you're going to find a Snapdragon 636 CPU, and that'll be coupled with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. Everything will run from a 3,000mAh battery which should give you plenty of time between charges.

The phone will have a 6.1-inch screen and the dimensions will match the chassis size of the current Moto Z range – which of course means you'll still be able to use your existing Moto Mods with it. Even if you upgrade your Lenovo-made smartphone this year, your modular accessories can come with you.

What's in store

All of which makes it sound like this is another solid mid-ranger to look forward to, something the Moto series has focused on in recent years. Considering the upcoming Moto G6 phones are going to target the same part of the market, it's perhaps no surprise that the Moto X5 is getting cut from the line-up.

We haven't heard much about the Moto Z3 Play or indeed the higher-end Moto Z3 so far, but we're probably looking at an edge-to-edge screen and a Snapdragon 845 for the top-of-the-line model. Face recognition might also feature heavily.

The Moto G6 line is going to be the first to break cover in 2018 but after that we can look forward to finding out what Lenovo has got in store with its Moto Z3 phones. If you're looking to get some decent-quality Android hardware at a reasonable price, they could well be worth waiting for.

Via GSMArena