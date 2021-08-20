Labor Day furniture sales: when will discounts begin and where to find the best deals

Labor Day furniture sales will soon be underway (the official sales land on September 6 this year) as many top retailers offer up considerable discounts on various fixtures, fittings and more for inside and out. It’s a particularly good time of year if you’re looking to splash some cash and spruce up these areas of your home as many end-of-summer items get put on sale at the likes of Lowe’s, Home Depot and Wayfair.

With the warmer summer months drawing to a close, expect to find discounted patio furniture to feature heavily in the sales as retailers look to shift remaining stock in this year’s styles. It’s going to be your best opportunity to snag a bargain on outdoor goods and set yourself up for some epic garden parties next year.

However, if it’s the inside of your home that needs a bit of a makeover then everything from sofas and comfy armchairs to dining tables and lamps should all be well represented in the Labor Day sales. You might even be able to find a cheap bed frame to pair with one of the many Labor Day mattress sales that are already underway to really complete that upgrade to your sleeping experience.

As the big day approaches, we’ll be using this page to bring you the very best Labor Day furniture deals as and when they go live. If any retailers have jumped the gun by starting their Labor Day sales early then you’ll also find those offers here over the coming weeks.

Should you really buy at this early stage, though? We’d suggest holding off if possible as the very best furniture sales will begin on Labor Day itself – or at least throughout the prior weekend, as that’s when most retailers generally put their deals live.

When will Labor Day furniture sales begin?

Even though Labor Day isn't until September 6, we've seen offers available at some retailers already. Meanwhile, places like the Ashley Homestore has announced their sale will begin on August 24 – that's almost a full two weeks before Labor Day actually arrives.

While that might be an extreme example, it's clear that there's an appetite for early offers. You'll want to keep an eye out for these as other retailers will also look to attract wannabe buyers in the run-up to the day itself. It's not a bad way to sneak in a bargain early.

However, while these advance discounts will draw some attention, it's likely that the very best offers will be saved until much closer to the time. Previously, we've seen that the most significant discounts have been made available during the weekend prior to Labor Day. If you don't spot a price you like in early official sales, we'd encourage you to wait until then to ensure you're getting the best from the Labor Day furniture sales.

Where to look for Labor Day furniture sales 2021

All Modern

All Modern hasn't launched its own Labor Day furniture sales yet, but we're hopeful for some excellent discounts from this subsidiary of Wayfair. Last year we saw savings on everything from wall decor to bed frames, with price drops reaching 70% off.

Amazon

Amazon is still in the throes of Back to School sales, so furniture discounts are currently limited to dorm essentials. However, come Labor Day we do expect to see bigger savings on more permanent items, like larger couches, tables, dining sets, and kids furniture. Not many retailers can match Amazon's Prime delivery, especially not when it comes to larger items, so if you're looking for a speedy refurb it's worth checking in here come September.

Arhaus

Last year, Arhaus offered an additional 5% off its already popular 40% sale in its Labor Day furniture sales. While we're yet to see this year's discounts appear on the site, you can expect a range of savings on luxury bedroom, living room, dining room and office items.

Ashley Homestore - sale now live, up to 50% off

Ashely Homestore offers a massive range of Ashley Furniture items, spanning your whole home inside and out. Not only that, but the retailer is also offering early Labor Day furniture sales already. Advertising is offering up to 30% off, but we've spotted 40% discounts on office sets, loft beds, and outdoor seating and 50% off bathroom vanities as well.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond is still focusing on Back to School items, but we're expecting some bigger discounts on larger pieces next month. Last year's savings offered up to 50% off kitchen, bedding, bath, and storage sale items with an additional coupon that granted 20% off any single item on the site.



Big Lots

Budget furniture and decor site Big Lots has plenty of discounts live at the moment, with $50 off sofas and up to 20% off office furniture. While many of these savings are still geared towards the college crowd, we're looking forward to some excellent prices in September. Last year you could save $100 on sofas and sectionals, Fall decor started at just $2.50, and discounts reached 55% off kitchen items as well.

Birch Lane

Wayfair's Birch Lane brand is home to traditional design at a range of price tags and while we're still waiting on this year's offers we can expect to see some similar discounts to those up for grabs previously. Last year we saw up to 70% off across all departments and a range of discount codes offering additional savings of up to 15% throughout the day itself. It's also likely we'll see a return of Birch Lane's free delivery on orders over $35 as well.

Cocoon by Sealy- save 35% + free pillows and bedding

Cocoon by Sealy specializes in affordable memory foam and hybrid mattresses with cooling covers that dissipate heat as you sleep. Cocoon by Sealy has already launched an early Labor Day sale that can save you 35% and also sends you home with free beddings and pillows as well. This offer has been around for a little while now, but does match last year's Black Friday deals.

Home Depot - 15% off furniture with code EVERYROOM15

While much of Home Depot's Labor Day sale will likely focus on tools, DIY essentials, and garden accessories like last year, we're also looking for discounts on kitchenware and storage items in 2021. Last year savings reached 30% off custom kitchen cabinets and 35% off blinds and shades. You can already save 15% on a massive range of furniture items with promo code EVERYROOM15, so it looks like this year's offers will be widespread once again.

Lowe's - 40% off vanities

Lowe's is yet to launch its Labor Day furniture sales, but its current Style & Save offers are cutting prices on select items by as much as 40% right now. We do expect wider sales on more categories like decor, living and dining room, bedroom and office furniture come September, with the return of the multi-buy discounts we saw last year as well.

Macy's

Macy's has launched a number of early Labor Day deals on its fashion categories, but we're still waiting for the savings to hit home and furniture. Last year we not only saw discounts of up to 65% on furniture, mattresses and rugs, but you could also save an additional 20% across the whole site. We'd keep a close eye on Macy's upcoming offers if you're looking for a wide range of big brands at discounted rates, then.

Nectar - $400 off and $399 worth of free accessories

Nectar hasn't unleashed its full Labor Day sale yet, but the current offer is both their biggest yet and long-running. That means we're expecting to see a similar, if not the same, saving when September rolls around. You can currently save $400 on a range of Nectar memory foam mattresses and grab $399 worth of free accessories including a mattress protector, sheets, and pillows.

Office Depot

Office Depot is still very much gearing its discounts towards back to school, however if you're looking for more office furniture and accessories we'd recommend heading here during the September event. We regularly see savings on everything from desks and chairs to storage solutions, lighting, and decor here.

Overstock - End of Summer Sale, save up to 70%

Overstock is currently running a massive End of Summer Sale, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across a massive range of furniture and decor items. It's likely that these discounts will morph into this year's Labor Day furniture deals seeing as these were the same savings we saw in last year's offers. That means it's worth beating the crowds and getting in there early with this particular store.

Purple - free gifts worth $208

Purple's Summer Sale is now live, offering up to $208 worth of free gifts when you buy one of their patented grid-design mattresses. Rather than relying on memory foam, these mattresses work to flex around pressure points and support your full body as you sleep. We expect this sale to continue through to Labor Day, but if you're looking to save some cash on the mattress itself it might be worth waiting a little longer.

Saatva

Saatva's latest sale is offering 10% off orders between $1,000 and $2,000 and 15% off orders over $2,000 right now. However, that leaves us with prices that aren't as low as those we've seen in previous sales so we would recommend waiting until the memory foam mattress brands unleashes its full Labor Day savings in September. The lowest price we've seen on a Queen hybrid mattress was $1,199 in February - discounts that may return next month.

Target

Target's Labor Day furniture sale will likely kick off the week before the main event, but it's well worth waiting for if you're looking for affordable furniture at great prices. Last year we saw discounts reaching 30% off bedding and up to 20% off selected furniture items. With such a massive range of indoor and outdoor items up for grabs, there's sure to be something for every project here.

Walmart

We're still waiting for Walmart to launch its Labor Day discounts, and from last year's timeline we can assume that these particular deals will go live just a few days before September 6. Last year we saw up to 30% off outdoor furniture and big savings on living room, bedroom, and bathroom items to boot.

Wayfair

Wayfair should be one of your first stops once Labor Day furniture sales roll around. The massive online furniture store brings in a wide selection of brands and styles and offers regular discounts, but during sales events like these we often see even better savings on top. While we're still waiting for the official sale to kick off, it's worth noting that we saw outdoor and indoor furniture at up to 60% off, with wall decor items taking larger 70% discounts.

Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie has been hosting a number of flash sales in the lead up to this September's sales, with savings averaging around 20% off site wide. That bodes well for some excellent offers on the site's range of simple, modern pieces and decor, and we expect those discounts to move closer to 25% off in September, falling inline with previous sales events.

How to find the best Labor Day furniture sales

Well, you're already making a great start by being on this very page as right here we'll be bringing you all the best Labor Day furniture sales as and when we spot them over the coming weeks. For now, you can already have a browse through the early offers in the retailer list above.

As the big day approaches, you'll want to pay close attention to the clearance sales on a lot of outdoor furniture and goods. Now that those warm summer evenings are sadly behind many of us, stores will be looking to shift any remaining stock on patio furniture and other outdoor goods so it isn't clogging their warehouses until next year. That means some serious bargains should be up for grabs.

Stores such as Lowe's and Home Depot could be the best places to look as you can also take advantage of free shipping on orders over $45. Not an unreasonable target to hit if you're buying particularly substantial items and that saving on the shipping cost can make the deal even sweeter.

We're also rounding up all the latest Labor Day appliance sales for more kitchen-focused discounts. Or check out our roundups of the best Labor Day Lowe's sales and Best Buy Labor Day sales.