Kogan’s exclusive members-only sale promises tons of tech for less

Couldn’t find what you wanted in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale? Well, Kogan has just kicked off a week-long sale of its own, and it’s giving Kogan First members the chance to save up to 60% off a huge range of items (opens in new tab), while the sale runs from March 31 until April 6.

Having been around since 2006, Kogan is an online marketplace where you can find a big range of tech, toys, homewares and more. Not only will you find Kogan’s own branded gear, but some big names such as Apple, Dyson, Nintendo and Sony pop up on the site too.

If you’re not familiar with Kogan First, it’s the Aussie online retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime or eBay Plus. A subscription gets you free shipping on thousands of eligible products, as well as access to member-only discounts and other perks.

Kogan First costs you AU$99 a year, but if you haven’t signed up before, you can get a 14-day free trial of Kogan First (opens in new tab) now, just in time to reap the benefits during this members-only sale. Signing up will also get a AU$25 store credit added to your account, but note you’ll need a minimum spend of AU$250 before you can use it.

In addition to discounts of up to 60%, Kogan is also offering 24-hour deals on each day of the sale, exclusive to Kogan First members. Each day will bring a fresh set of four deals, and while we don’t know everything that will be on offer, Kogan has lifted the lid on a few.

Today (March 31), there’s a pair of AirPods Pro going for AU$279 (opens in new tab), which is a nice little saving of AU$40. Note this deal comes on the original Apple AirPods Pro which were released in 2019, not the newer AirPods Pro 2 which hit the shelves in 2022.

While the AirPods Pro will only be discounted for a limited time, hot items like the Roborock S7 MaxV Plus robot vacuum (opens in new tab) are down to AU$1,559, which is AU$740 off its listed price. Other tech that’s caught our eye is a Philips portable projector for AU$949 (opens in new tab) (listed price AU$1,499) and a Swann security camera system for AU$359 (opens in new tab) (listed price AU$495).

Along with a ton of tech deals, Kogan says there’ll also be savings on offer from the likes of Adidas, Nike, Birkenstock, Under Armour, Asics and more. You can expect to find lots of Kogan’s own products on sale, with Kogan’s Android TVs, headphones and soundbars.