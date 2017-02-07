Knockout League and Serious Sam VR will be ready to play at PC Gamer Weekender

The problem with virtual reality is that you just don’t know how good it is until you’ve tried it for yourself, and the PC Gamer Weekender event at the Olympia will let attendees get to grips with two of the very latest VR games.

The event, run by TechRadar’s publisher, still has tickets available and will be showcasing the very best of the PC gaming world including the latest games from the likes of Sega, Microsoft, Bandai Namco and many more.

And for VR fans, you will be given the chance to play both Knockout League and Serious Sam VR, with HTC Vives being used to showcase the games on the HP stand.

This will be the initial showcase of Knockout League in Europe, so the first chance the public has had to play this intriguing cross between the classic Nintendo Punch-Out games and all of your favourite immersive, head-twisting VR delights.

As for Serious Sam, this popular first person shooter needs little introduction - handing you a non-stop VR blast-em-up.

Both titles will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK.