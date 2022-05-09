Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie writer is an inspired choice

Audio player loading…

Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie is being written by Loki scribe Michael Waldron, the writer has confirmed.

Waldron, whose writing credits also include Doctor Strange 2, Heels, and Rick and Morty, revealed that he has started work on the Star Wars flick that Feige is set to produce.

Back in January 2021, Deadline claimed that Waldron had been tapped to pen the script to the untitled Lucasfilm movie project. Over a year on from that report, Waldron officially confirmed his involvement in the forthcoming film, telling Deadline's Hero Nation podcast that he passed up the chance to return as head writer on another Marvel Phase 4 project due to his Star Wars commitments.

"It's been reported – and I've talked about this – that Eric Martin has taken over as head writer on [Loki] season 2. Eric was my second in command through season 1... and obviously I've been busy off writing this little Star Wars movie as well. And yeah, that's been made by another guy named Kevin. But I think [Loki season 2] is going to be fantastic."

Michael Waldron will be involved in Loki season 2 but not as head writer. (Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Waldron's installation as the unnamed Star Wars movie's writer is the first concrete information – concerning the upcoming film – to emerge for some time.

The flick set in a galaxy far, far away was first announced by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn in September 2019 (per The Hollywood Reporter), with Feige and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy attached as producers. Three months later, Kennedy told the Los Angeles Times that Feige's Star Wars film idea was "still in its early stages". Aside from rumors that Chloé Zhao (Eternals, Nomadland) was being lined up direct the film (per OneTakeNews), however, there's been little in the ways of leaks or new information regarding Feige's vision for his Star Wars movie.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get more details on what Feige's Star Wars film looks or sounds like. Maybe we'll get something during Star Wars Celebration in late May? Fingers crossed.

Analysis: when will Feige's Star Wars movie get released?

Lucasfilm is currently all-in on its various Star Wars TV shows. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Truthfully, it's hard to say. There were a number of other Star Wars movies that were set to arrive in theaters before Feige's offering, including Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film and a new trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Well, the first instalment in that three-movie arc, anyway.

With the future of Johnson's trilogy unclear, plus Rogue Squadron stuck in development hell over creative differences among its executive team, though, Feige's Star Wars film may be the next one we actually see in cinemas. However, given that his film is still early in its own development – based on Waldron only beginning work on its script – it could be a few years before we see Feige's vision brought to life on the big screen.

It's possible that Lucasfilm may fast-track Feige's film if the studio feels that it needs to deliver a new big screen feature for its diehard fanbase. That may depend on whether audiences respond positively to the upcoming slate of Star Wars Disney Plus shows, such as Cassian Andor's prequel series or Ahsoka Tano's standalone adventure. If fan reception is mixed – like it was for The Book of Boba Fett – for one or more of these shows, Lucasfilm may need to rethink its film and TV show release strategy. And that may be the signal for development on Feige's Star Wars film to speed up if Lucasfilm/Disney need a win for their beloved sci-fi fantasy franchise.

If they do, Feige's movie may be with us within a couple of years. If Star Wars' Disney Plus offerings hold their own, though, there'll be no rush to bring Star Wars back to the big screen – an outcome that may mean not seeing Feige's flick for four to five years instead. Over to you, Disney Plus.