Juventus vs Lazio live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere

With a recent blip in form and their lead at the top reduced to five points, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus now face a tough home match as they look to take another step towards the Serie A title. Read on for your guide to getting a Juventus vs Lazio live stream as we explain how to watch Serie A Italian football online from anywhere in the world.

Having hit the ground running following the restart, Juve have stagnated of late and are now on a three-match winless run. While none of the chasing pack have managed to capitalise on this drop in form, a win this evening would go a long way to settling some growing nerves in Turin - especially for Sarri, who's job is now understood to be under threat.

Juventus vs Lazio: when and where? Today's game takes place behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is at 9.45pm local time (CEST) - so that's a 8.45pm BST start for folk tuning in from the UK, and a 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT kick-off for Italian footy fans in the USA.

Tonight's visitors to the Allianz Stadium, Lazio, find themselves three places and eight points behind their hosts - having entered the start trailing The Old Lady by just a point. A woeful run of results post-shutdown has seen these title dreams fall apart, with Simone Inzaghi's side winning just two of their last seven matches. Their latest run out against Udinese saw the Romans play out an underwhelming goalless draw

Nevertheless, they should prove to be tricky opponents as they look to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League. In terms of injuries, Juve midfielder Federico Bernardeschi is set to miss out through suspension, while Giorgio Chiellini is a major injury doubt. The visitors have a trio of significant absentees in Stefan Radu, Luis Alberto and Jony.

Read on and we'll tell you all the best ways to live stream Juventus vs Lazio and watch Serie A football online from anywhere today.

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option.

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. Express VPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio: live stream Serie A in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of the Juventus vs Lazio game gets underway tonight at 8.40pm just in time for the 8.45pm kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Lazio for FREE in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a 1-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio: live stream Italian soccer in the US

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Serie A today for nothing



How to live stream Juventus vs Lazio in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season - kick-off for this one is 5.45am on Tuesday. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of its free trial period. Beyond that, Kayo Sports is one-stop-shop for all the action from Italy, as it offers live streaming of beIN Sports' coverage of the league and offers a FREE 2-week trial.

