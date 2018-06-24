Japan vs Senegal live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Japan vs Senegal - when and where Japan and Senegal will go up against one another on Sunday, June 24 at Ekaterinburg Stadium. The stadium was originally built in 1953 but it has undergone many renovations with the latest being a roof and temporary stands for the World Cup. The match will kick-off at 6pm Russian time (4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 1am AEST) on Sunday. For fans in Japan that means midnight, while in Senegal it's te much more reasonable time of 3pm.

Japan and Senegal will meet on the pitch this Sunday at Ekaterinburg to see which team will make it to the top of Group H.

Senegal became the first African team to win at this year’s tournament when the team secured a 2-1 victory over Poland. Japan on the other had pulled off a surprise victory over Colombia with the same scoreline. The stakes are high for Sunday’s match as whichever team wins will likely claim their spot in the last 16 of the World Cup after only two games.

All eyes will be on Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki who has 50 goals for the national team and Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye who provides the protective shield required for the team to build a foundation on the pitch.

Whether you’re a football fan living in Japan, Senegal or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free so that you don’t miss a single goal at this year’s games.

How to stream Japan vs Senegal live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Japan vs Senegal on Sunday, June 24 at 4pm BST . If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Want to see the action but are out of the country and keep getting region blocked. The solution is surprisingly simple - use a VPN to virtually relocate your laptop or mobile device to the UK and then click the link to go to TVPlayer.com and live stream every minute.

How to watch Japan vs Senegal: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Japan vs Senegal match will begin at 11am ET or at 8am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Senegal vs Japan: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Japan vs Senegal match on Sunday, June 24 and its coverage will begin at 10:30am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Japan vs Senegal: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the Group Stage on Friday, June 29. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. It's a late night or early morning though - SBS will show the Japan vs Senegal game at 1am AEST on Monday, June 25.

How to watch Senegal vs Japan: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Japan vs Senegal game at 2:30am NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

