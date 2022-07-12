It's happening – Prime Day graphics card deals are real and you can get them now

It's been a long, cold winter for graphics card deals, but spring may finally be here thanks to these Prime Day graphics card deals over at Amazon.

You can save up to $100 right now on our pick for the best graphics card, the RTX 3060 Ti, as well as other Nvidia RTX and AMD RX cards for major savings off MSRP, including RTX 3090 Ti and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

Graphics card prices have been wildly inflated, but even as they return to normal, you can do a little better thanks to these Prime Day deals.

Today's best Prime Day graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite - $699 $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is it folks, the best graphics card deal on Amazon Prime Day. Save 14% on the best graphics card (by value) of the entire Ampere line, featuring 8GB VRAM and a 256-bit bus, this card is fast, powerful, and relatively affordable. You don't want to miss this one.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming Suprim X GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $2,269 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $470 - Get almost $500 off the most powerful consumer graphics card on the planet with this Prime Day graphics Card deal on the RTX 3090 Ti from MSI. The price is still eye-wateringly high, but that 21% discount takes some of the edge off, for sure.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Black $1,399 $881 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $518 - Get top=flight performance for less this Prime Day with this incredible deal on the RX 6900 XT from XFX. Featuring 16GB VRAM and advanced ray tracing technology, your games will look better than ever for 37% less with this deal.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition - $1,349 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards ever made, and right now you can get it for nearly 20% off thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR - $929 $795 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $134 - It's not everyday you get to save money on an RTX 3080, but today's your lucky day. This MSI Ventus 3X Plus 10G OC LHR graphics card is 15% off for Prime Day, and it's going to go fast, so you'll want to move faster to pick this one up.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 CORE $319 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Sometimes the best graphics card is the best one you can afford, which makes the XFX Speedster RX 6600 a fantastic deal. At just $279 with this Prime Day sale, this is truly the best budget graphics card deal around.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC - $549 $494 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10% - The RTX 3060 is one of the better budget cards you can buy, with 12GB VRAM, 192-bit bus, and Zotac IceStorm 2.0 cooling to limit throttling, this is the #1 selling graphics card on Amazon for a reason - and now it's $55 off for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC $799 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Get an RTX 3070 Ti for 13% off right now at Amazon for Prime Day and enjoy blazing-fast ray-traced graphics at 1440p with 8GB VRAM, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4a output.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster QICK319 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Black - $569 $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - AMD's 'Big Navi' GPUs brought competitive ray tracing performance to the Radeon RX line of graphics cards, and the RX 6700 XT is one of the most solid midrange graphics cards you can get, with good performance at a good price, especially with 16% off for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 - $479 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - While not the biggest discount on Prime Day, this RTX 3060 from MSI is the cheapest Ampere graphics card we've been able to find on sale, making it a great pickup if you're looking to upgrade to the RTX 3000-series.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT $519 $469 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10% - You can get one of the best midrange graphics cards for less right now thanks to this Amazon Prime Day graphics card deal. Featuring AMD's RDNA 2 GPU, you can get fast, ray-traced graphics for $50 off right now while this deal lasts.

