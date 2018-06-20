Iran vs Spain live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Iran vs Spain - when and where This Group B game sees Iran take on Spain at the Kazan Arena. The game will kick-off at 9pm in Russia. So that's 7pm BST, 11am PT, 2pm ET, 4am AEST - or 10:30pm in Iran and 8pm in Spain.

This Russia 2018 Group B game sees both Spain and Iran playing their second match of the World Cup so far. Iran leads the group with 3 points, having beaten Morocco first up. And Spain has just the one point so far having drawn with Portugal in a game that's being hailed as one of the best so far.

Despite David De Gea's error letting Ronaldo score the second goal in that first game, he will still keep his place for this game - he is thought of as one of the best keepers in the world, to be fair! Iran should be similar too after its first game win. The strong back four will remain integral while Alireza Jahanbakhsh or Vahid Amiri will likely be swapped out for another defensive midfielder as the team goes in less aggressive this time. It will need as much cover as possible to account for the likes of Iniesta, Silva, Isco and Diego Costa.

You can live stream the Iran vs Spain World Cup 2018 match for free using our tips below, and every other match with our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Iran vs Spain live in the UK

From 7pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Iran and Spain live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV Hub app for those watching online. Unlike some other World Cup fixtures, we know that all the Spain games are going to be popular with Brits thanks to all those Premier League players. But if you're abroad, you'll see that the ITV coverage is blocked. To watch anyway, you'll need a VPN and then the live stream from TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Iran vs Spain: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Iran vs Spain kick-off time will be 11am PT, 2pm ET. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Spain vs Iran: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Iran vs Spain game live at 2pm Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Iran vs Spain: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Iran vs Spain game at 4am AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Spain vs Iran: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Iran vs Spain game at 6am Wellington time. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

