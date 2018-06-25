Iran vs Portugal live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football match online

Live stream Iran vs Portugal - when and where This final Group B game is set to take place in Saransk, which is East of Russia's capital Moscow. This game is set to kick-off on Monday, June 25 at 9PM Moscow time. That's 7pm BST (exactly the same as in Portugal), 2pm ET, 11am PT or 4am AEST Tuesday morning. If you live in Iran you'll be able to tune in at 10:30pm.

Iran vs Portugal is set to be one of the most exciting Russia 2018 games of Monday, June 25 with the match taking place at Saransk in Russia. Anything could happen, with both teams fighting to make it through to the round of 16 - and you can live stream the whole World Cup match with this guide.

Iran face a lot of pressure during this game considering the country won against Morocco, but narrowly lost 0-1 against Spain in the second Group Stage game. But they know that a win against Portugal would see them through and Portugal knocked out.

Portugal have been strong throughout the competition so far winning its match against Morocco and drawing 3-3 against Spain. And the star man? You guessed it - Cristiano Ronaldo, who's already bagged four goals.

Below you'll find all of the details you need to be able to tune into a live stream Iran vs Portugal for free no matter where you live in the world. Plus we'd recommend reading our how to watch the World Cup 2018 guide so you never miss a game of the whole competition.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Iran vs Portugal live in the UK

If you're watching in the UK, you'll be tuning into the game at 7PM BST and you'll be watching on BBC One. That means you can also tune into a live stream through the BBC iPlayer to watch it live online as well as through the BBC Sport website. If you're abroad however, you'll soon find that the official BBC coverage is blocked. There's an easy way around that though - get yourself a VPN and then tune into the legal live stream from TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Iran vs Portugal: US live stream

The official US broadcaster for the World Cup is Fox Sport, so you'll be able to watch the Iran vs Portugal match on the provider at either 2PM ET or 11AM PT. Not at home when the game is on? If you're a subscriber to Fox Sport, you'll be able to watch through the Fox Go app. You're also able to get access to the channel through streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Plus if none of those options suit you to watch this World Cup game, you can always use one of the other nation's broadcasts on this page through a VPN. We'd recommend following the instructions above on how to do that.

How to watch Portugal vs Iran: Canada live stream

Those in Canada can watch the Iran vs Portugal match at 2PM ET through CTV - the official broadcaster for the World Cup. If you're away from your home, you can still tune in through the CTV Go mobile app too. If you don't have CTV or cable, you can always log into a VPN service (using the instructions we've provided above) and tune into one of the other streams we've provided from other countries on this page.

How to watch Iran vs Portugal: Australia live stream

If you want to watch from Australia, your best course of action is watching through the free-to-air channel SBS where it'll all be getting underway at 4AM AEST in the early hours of Tuesday, June 26. Want to watch online but aren't in Australia? You can always use a VPN paired with the official SBS stream to watch today's Iran vs Portugal match.

How to watch Portugal vs Iran: New Zealand live stream

The World Cup is being shown by Sky Sports in New Zealand, so you'll be able to watch the game live there if you can stay awake for it. It'll start at 6AM on Tuesday, June 26, plus there's the Sky Go app if you're away from home. If you don't have Sky Sports, why not try using a VPN paired with one of the other streams available on this page?

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!