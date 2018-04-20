iPhone SE 2 may launch next month without a headphone jack

The iPhone SE 2 will be ready to launch as as soon as next month, according to a new report today, but don't expect to find a headphone jack on the device.

More convincing evidence points to the launch of an upgraded 4-inch iPhone right before or during Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote on June 4, according to Macotakara. It's said to have a specs in line with the iPhone 7, including the A10 Fusion chipset.

This backs up new regulatory filings discovered this week that suggest that timing is less than two months from today and that there are eleven different variants (likely internal storage and color differences) in the pipeline.

Hit the road, headphone jack

A new, one-hand-friendly iPhone that's the size of the original iPhone SE (based on the iPhone 5 and 5S design) is appealing to some who think the iPhone X is too big. The SE2 entry-level price would also a big incentive.

However, upgraders may have to get used to life without a 3.5mm headphone jack. No one ever said 'courage' was easy. The report says that Apple is doing away with the audio jack in the iPhone SE 2, which makes a lot of sense. The company, of course, wants you to buy into its truly wireless AirPods.

There's no confirmation as to whether or not the lack of a headphone jack will help Apple make the iPhone SE 2 water-resistant. Wireless charging, new to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X, is less likely a feature, as it would require a glass back.

The iPhone SE 2 is poised to be Apple's next entry-level smartphone, but not the only option in 2018. The iPhone X2, iPhone X2 Plus, and 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 9 are also expected to premier in the normal September timeframe.