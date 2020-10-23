iPhone deal: buy the iPhone 12, get free Bose wireless headphones

Get the all-new iPhone 12 and score a pair of free Bose headphones with this offer from Visible. For a limited time, you can sign up for a Visible service and transfer your phone number, and you'll receive a free pair of Bose SoundLink headphones with your iPhone 12 purchase.



Visible is a relatively new cell phone carrier owned by Verizon, which means its plans run on Verizon's network. The low-cost carrier offers convenient online-only services with contract-free prepaid plans, so there's no cancelation fee. To receive this iPhone deal, you must sign up for a Visible service, transfer your current phone number and activate your new phone with Visible. A promo code with instructions on how to redeem the Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II will be emailed to you within 24 hours after activation.



This is a fantastic offer if you're looking for a cheap no-strings-attached cellphone plan and want to buy the latest iPhone. Bose SoundLink headphones currently retail for $229, so with this iPhone deal, you're getting the all-new iPhone 12 and scoring premium wireless headphones for free.

Black Friday iPhone deals 2020: learn more about this year's sale event

iPhone 12 deal:

iPhone 12 for $840 at Visible | Buy the iPhone 12, get free Bose headphones

Buy the all-new iPhone 12 from Visible and get a free pair of $200 Bose wireless headphones. To receive a promo code for the Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II, You must transfer your current phone number and activate your phone with Visible.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



See more offers with our roundup of the best iPhone 12 deals to pre-order today and learn more about the best cheap cell phone plans.