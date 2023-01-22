iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges

Audio player loading…

More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic.

This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), who says that the display sizes on the four phones will remain the same as last year. What's more, the Dynamic Island will be making its way to every model too.

The tipster emphasizes that the screens will remain flat – it's only the bezels that will curve into the rest of the phone casing. However, there's apparently not going to be much change in the design of the selfie camera phone unit.

The return of the curves

Take a look at the iPhone 14 and you'll see that the bezels are already impressively thin, so it's going to be interesting to see exactly how much they're going to be reduced when it comes to the two more expensive handsets in the range.

We're also keen to see these curved bezels too. It's possible that Apple may go back to a more curved design overall, something like we saw with the iPhone 11. It wouldn't be the first time that an iPhone screen tapered away at the edges.

The source here calls the most expensive model the "iPhone 15 Pro Max (aka Ultra)", acknowledging that we're still not sure what Apple is going to call this phone: we've heard several iPhone 15 Ultra rumors in recent weeks.

Analysis: the most beautiful iPhone yet?

The same leaker that has provided this new information also says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) is apparently "very beautiful" – and from the description we can see how these phones would have a lot of visual appeal.

With the bezels thinner on the Pro models, almost all of the screen will be taken up by actual pixels. Add in the curved effect right at the edges, and we get the impression that the iPhone 15 lineup might be very easy on the eye indeed.

While these thinner bezels aren't coming to the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, according to the rumor, those handsets are also going to curve slightly at the edges. The angular look is out, and the more rounded look is back in, it would seem.

Given the experience and expertise of Apple's design team, we're now very much looking forward to seeing what the iPhone 15 series has to offer in terms of what they actually look like – and it's been a few years since we've been able to say that.