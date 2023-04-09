iPhone 15 Pro display leak shows off its super-thin bezels

The iPhone 15 leaks and rumors continue to arrive at a steady rate: the latest sneak preview we've got is of the screen components for the phone, which show of the super-thin display bezels apparently appearing on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

These images supposedly showing the glass heading to the iPhone 15 models come courtesy of well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab). We've got shots of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices, plus some iPhone 14 screens for comparison.

You may remember that the same source previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have the thinnest bezels of any phone ever made, coming in at a mere 1.55 millimeters (0.061 inches) – and it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro will match that.

Why do I want you to believe this is true? Because the evidence comes not only from CAD renderings, but also from physical objects: the glass cover of the iPhone, is part of the phone, not a protective film. So its bezel is equal to the bezel of the phone.bezel：15=14P＞15P pic.twitter.com/FRkLi2b4zRApril 8, 2023 See more

Thinner and thinner

According to the leaker, the iPhone 15 will copy the bezel size of the iPhone 14 Pro at 2.1mm (0.083 inches), while the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be even thinner. These very small changes aren't easy to see on these leaked photos.

We've also heard that the new iPhone 15 handsets are going to come with more rounded edges, which should add to the aesthetic appeal of the phones (unless you were a particular fan of the flat, straighter-edged look of the recent models).

All should be revealed around September time, which is when Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhones. Before that we've got the WWDC 2023 event in June, where we're expecting to hear all the details about the upcoming iOS 17.

Analysis: it's all about that display

What we can also tell from these leaked images is that the smaller notch and the Dynamic Island feature are going to be included on all of the iPhone models this time around, rather than being exclusive to the more expensive Pro editions.

The display notch is smaller than ever before, but it might not be around forever: rumors persist that Apple is working on ways to get the Face ID sensor and other components embedded under the display, so no notch would be required.

Add in Apple's attempts to make the bezels on the iPhone thinner than ever, and it's clear that the screen is the priority. It looks likely that eventually the iPhone will be all about that screen when viewing it from the front.

Bear in mind too that some of the iPhone 15 models are being tipped to replace the mechanical buttons with solid-state versions, another indication of the iPhone taking a minimal and compact approach to design in the years to come.