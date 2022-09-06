iPhone 14 Plus rumored release date, design, price, and key leaks

Audio player loading…

The biggest iPhone 14 Plus leaks - Apple event confirmed for September 7

- 6.7-inch 60Hz display

- Dual-lens 12MP camera

- A big 4,325mAh battery

- Similar design to the iPhone 13

- A15 Bionic chipset, like last year's models

The iPhone 14 Plus is probably about to launch, as Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is happening tomorrow, September 7, and the iPhone 14 line is expected to be the star of the show.

But while we’ll likely see the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s the iPhone 14 Plus which is arguably the most intriguing of Apple’s upcoming phones, because it’s the only completely new one.

The others are all successors to iPhone 13 models, but the iPhone 14 Plus – or iPhone 14 Max as it might be called, depending on who you ask – is new.

Below we’ve detailed exactly what that thing is, along with all the rumored specs, features, and the possible release date and price.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

iPhone 14 Plus: your instant guide on what to expect

iPhone 14 Plus release date: We know Apple's next event is September 7 and we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 Plus there. It will probably then ship on September 16.

iPhone 14 Plus price: A leak suggests the iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899, which might translate to £879 / AU$1,519 in other regions.

Design: The iPhone 14 Max will probably look a lot like the iPhone 13, just larger. Expect a notch, a similar shape, and a dual-lens camera.

Display: Leaks point to a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Camera: Expect a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide camera with similar capabilities to those on the iPhone 13. The selfie camera is also likely to be 12MP, but upgraded from the one on the iPhone 13 line with the addition of autofocus and a changed aperture.

Specs: The same A15 Bionic chipset as last year is likely, coupled with 6GB of RAM and upwards of 128GB of storage.

Battery: The iPhone 14 Plus might have a 4,325mAh battery, which could make it the highest capacity in the range. The phone will probably charge via Lightning port.

Likely to be announced on September 7

May hit stores on September 16

The iPhone 14 Plus will almost certainly be announced at Apple’s Far Out event on September 7. This kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or 3am on Thursday, September 8 for those in the AEST time zone. As for when it will ship, release date leaks and precedent both point to Friday, September 16.

Having said that, some reports suggest production of the iPhone 14 Plus might be behind the other models, which could mean a delay. But Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) – an analyst with a great track record for Apple information – suggests the situation is under control.

iPhone 14 Plus price

Price could start at $899 / £879 / AU$1,519

Expect multiple storage capacities at different prices

We haven’t heard many iPhone 14 Plus price leaks, but one points to it starting at $899. The 256GB iPhone 13 costs that much, and in other regions this costs £879 / AU$1,519, so we can reasonably expect similar from the iPhone 14 Plus, if this leak is accurate.

Of course, that’s just the starting price – you can expect there to be models with more storage for more money.

The iPhone 14 Max could have the same starting price as a 256GB iPhone 13 (Image credit: TechRadar)

iPhone 14 Plus design

Will probably look like a larger iPhone 13

Expect a notch

The iPhone 14 Plus is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 13 – just bigger. It might also be a bit thicker, to accommodate a large battery, but the overall shape and the design of the camera will likely be similar.

This phone is also thought to be sticking with a notch, despite the Pro models being widely rumored to have a cutout in the display for the camera components, instead.

You can see how the iPhone 14 Plus might look in the leaked image below – it’s the larger model with only two rear cameras. This image is of a dummy unit and comes from Sonny Dickson (opens in new tab).

This image from Sonny Dickson shows dummy models of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

As for the colors, while there’s some disagreement the general consensus seems to be that the iPhone 14 Max will come in purple, green, black, white, blue, and red shades. You can read more about these shades in our iPhone 14 colors guide.

iPhone 14 Plus display

Leaks point to a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 screen

Expect OLED and a 60Hz refresh rate

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus will have a 6.7-inch or 6.68-inch 1284 x 2778 OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch. In other words then, it might be the same size and resolution as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with a lower refresh rate.

One early leak did point to a 120Hz screen, but that seems unlikely as it’s had no backing since, and would arguably make the phone too similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Plus camera

A 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide camera are likely

Leaks also point to a 12MP f/1.9 selfie camera

From what we’ve heard, the iPhone 14 Plus will likely have an identical camera to the iPhone 14, which means it will probably be almost identical to the cameras on the iPhone 13.

Specifically, that means a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide camera on the back, with no telephoto lens – one early leak did point to a triple-lens camera, but since then all signs have pointed to a dual-lens setup. It’s possible that the specs will in some way be upgraded from last year, but we’re not sure.

The one change we have heard is for the front-facing camera, which will apparently get autofocus for the first time on an iPhone, along with a change in aperture, from f/2.2 to f/1.9; thereby allowing more light in. It will almost certainly stick at 12MP though, like in the iPhone 13 line.

Expect similar cameras to the iPhone 13 (Image credit: TechRadar)

iPhone 14 Plus specs and features

Leaks suggest an A15 Bionic chipset, like the iPhone 13

6GB of RAM is likely

Most sources suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus will have an A15 Bionic chipset, just like we saw in the iPhone 13 line.

There’s a chance it will be renamed, but functionally it will probably be much the same silicon if leaks are to be believed, so don’t expect cutting-edge power – though notably the iPhone 13 line is still easily competitive with the top Android phones on the performance front, so this shouldn’t be a huge issue.

There could also be 6GB of RAM, according to leaks, and likely a starting storage capacity of 128GB.

It will, of course, run iOS 16 too, and almost certainly support 5G, but the long-awaited switch to USB-C will apparently have to wait another year, with leaks pointing to a Lightning port on the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus battery

May have a 4,325mAh battery

Lightning port expected for charging

The main battery leak we’ve seen points to the iPhone 14 Plus having a 4,325mAh one, which would actually be bigger than any others in the line according to this source – though only 2mAh more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The idea of a big battery has also been put forward by another source, though they didn’t say exactly how big. Charging meanwhile will almost certainly be done via a Lightning port (or wirelessly).