iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max deals are now officially available to buy

After a long launch - starting with a big reveal a month ago - all four new iPhone 12 devices are now finally available to buy, with both iPhone 12 Mini deals and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals ending their pre-order periods today.

For those who were quick and pre-ordered one of these two handsets, that means you'll soon have it arriving at your door. And for everyone else whichever of the four handsets takes your fancy, you can now buy it from a number of retailers with next- or even same-day delivery.

Obviously, if you've done the research you'll know that none of these handsets are exactly cheap, with the iPhone 12 Mini - the cheapest of the four - coming in at $699/£699 but it is at least clear where the prices are coming from.

These are Apple's first 5G phones, they use the world's most powerful phone processor, have Apple's new MagSafe feature for easier charging and have seen big improvements on glass strength, battery life and more.

If you've been waiting patiently for pre-orders to come to an end and you're now ready to buy the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can see the main retailers stocking them below.

Compare iPhone 12 deals to the Mini and Pro Max

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max in the US:

- Verizon

- AT&T

- Best Buy

- Apple

- Xfinity Mobile

Where to buy iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max deals in the UK:

iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- e2save

- Three

- Fonehouse

- ChitterChatter

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Sky Mobile

- Virgin Mobile



iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max deals SIM-free:

- Currys

- John Lewis

- Amazon UK

- Apple Store

- Very

What are the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, offering the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices.

Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

