iPad 2018 now available in the UAE

Apple announced a new iPad at its first event of the year in Chicago with the focus on education. Apple simply refers the tablet as the "new 9.7-inch iPad", and it replaces the iPad released last year

To avoid any confusion, we'll refer to this latest version as the new iPad (2018) .

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's most affordable iPad

Apple's most affordable iPad When is it out? March 27

March 27 What will it cost? AED 1,349 for Wi-Fi only variant and AED 1,879 for the Wi-Fi + LTE

The new iPad (2018)

The new iPad was released on 27 March. It is already on sale at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers.

New iPad (2018) price in UAE

In the UAE, the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad costs AED 1,349 for Wi-Fi only variant and AED 1,879 for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant. The Apple Pencil will be sold separately for AED 399.

School can purchase the iPad (2018) for AED 1,294.65 and the Apple Pencil for AED 359.1.

The new iPad will be available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray color options.

The Logitech Crayon - a cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil

New iPad (2018) specs Weight: 469g (1.03 pounds)

Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm

Screen size: 9.7-inch

Resolution: 2048 x 1536

Power: A10 Fusion Chip

OS: iOS 11

Storage: 32GB/128GB

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 1.2MP Facetime HD

Battery: up to 10 hours

Touch ID, Pencil Support, up to 300Mbps LTE

New iPad (2018) design

Once again, Apple didn't made any changes to the design language of the iPad (2018). It looks exactly the same as the previous iterations, having the same metal unibody with thick bezels on the front.

It retains the physical home button with Touch ID fingerprint sensor inbuilt. Moreover, it has a Facetime HD camera above the display and a rear facing camera on the top right corner on the back.

It weighs 469g, which is the same as the iPad that it's replacing, and audiophiles rejoice - there's a headphone jack here too.

New iPad (2018) display

There's nothing new in terms of the display, it has Apple's familiar 9.7-inch, 4:3 aspect ratio panel providing a pleasing 2048x1536 resolution.

The 9.7-inch display has a 2048x1536 resolution

New iPad (2018) power and OS

The new iPad 2018 is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chipset which has previously featured in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It is an upgrade over last year's model, which featured the A9 chip. This means that you get more power over its predecessor, but it still won't be as powerful as the A10X chips found in the latest iPad Pro devices.

The new iPad also runs the latest version of Apple's mobile platform, iOS 11, and it should be in line for major iOS updates for the next couple of years at least.

Annotate work with the Pencil while split-screening a message with peers

New iPad (2018) cameras

Apple is also pushing the versatility of the new iPad, which is why it's included a front and rear camera.

The 8MP rear snapper can be used for Augmented Reality experiences as well as taking photos - and then you can use the Pencil (or Crayon) to annotate them. It also supports full HD video recording.

Round the front a 1.2MP Facetime HD camera allows you to make video calls, as well as snap the odd selfie.

New iPad (2018) battery

Apple claims that the new iPad 2018 will offer all-day battery life - which it sees as up to 10 hours.

While Apple never reveals the capacity of its power packs, we are inclined to believe its battery claim as previous iPads have been very efficient in the power department.

New iPad (2018) software and apps

There are new versions of Pages, Numbers and Keynote - Apple's answer to Microsoft's Office Suite - which now support Pencil input as the firm really drives home the messaging that this is an iPad that's great to do school work on.

Pages will also adopt a new feature called "Smart Annotations" that will move with the section of text/image they're associated with, so you never lose your notes. It won't be available in the first update of Pages though - it'll arrive later.

The new iPad will also offer richer learning environments, such as the ability to dissect a frog in AR - rather than having to use and actual frog.

No more waiting for frogs to croak it, you'll be able to dissect and learn in AR

There's further good news for schools as Apple has increased free iCloud storage from 5GB to 200GB - sadly though general consumer accounts will not get the same bump.

Another boost for schools - and their bank balances - is the 'Shared iPad' function, allowing a teacher to create user accounts for all the children in their class, meaning you don't need to buy one iPad per student.

While fewer iPads will limit their effectiveness on a class, the fact students will have their own logins means they can feel confident their work is safe.