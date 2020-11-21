iOS 14.2.1 just arrived on your iPhone, and here's what it changes

Your iPhone is about to get an update, but it's a very minor one that will fix a variety of bugs that those with iOS 14.2 software may have suffered from since the start of November.

iOS 14.2.1 is rolling out to iPhones now - you may even already have it downloaded - and it focuses its attention on bug fixes rather than bringing new features to your handset.

What does the new update fix? The biggest tweak is fixing an issue on the iPhone 12 mini that could sometimes see the lock screen become unresponsive. This isn't an issue TechRadar came across with that specific phone, but it seems to be common enough that Apple has issued a fix.

Other tweaks fix an issue that meant MMS messages weren't being received on certain devices, although it's unclear how you'd know whether you were affected by this issue.

It also fixes some sound quality issues that some found when using connected hearing devices.

This isn't the most exciting update, and it doesn't bring any groundbreaking new features to your iPhone, but you should download and install it to ensure your iPhone is up to date with the latest secure software.

If you've got iOS 14 software, you'll be able to download iOS 14.2.1 to your iPhone, and it's available on any device from the company since the iPhone 6S.

iOS 14.3 is likely to be coming later this year or early in 2021, and it's probably set to bring the ProRAW mode to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if the latest developer beta is to be believed.

Via Ars Technica