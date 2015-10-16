Is your home included in the NBN's three-year plan?

While arguments over fibre to the node vs fibre to the premises have faded, the rollout of the National Broadband Network lumbers on.

Today the NBN Co outlined its plan for the next three years, during which time it will bring (or start the process of bringing) the NBN to a whopping 7.5 million homes and businesses.

With approximately 1.3 million premises already hooked up to the network – and a further 700,000 currently in the process of being hooked up – by September 2018 the NBN Co is aiming to have 9.5 million homes and businesses under the NBN umbrella.

What about me?

That's not to say that 9.5 million premises will have access at that point, but that number will at the very least have seen construction commence.

If you're keen to discover the NBN's progress near you, you can enter your address here.

Or, if the network's construction crews are yet to arrive in your neighbourhood, you can check out the NBN's three-year construction plan in full.