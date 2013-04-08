Google Fiber could giddy-up in Austin Tuesday

Known for its music, food and a statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Austin, Texas may have another claim to fame as early as tomorrow.

Various reports and a prematurely leaked press release indicate that during a joint event, Google and the city will announce Google Fiber is moseying into town, making the municipality the third market to team with Mountain View for ultra-high speed internet and TV service.

Kansas City, Mo. and Kansas City, Kan. currently have Fiber roped in, while a few weeks ago Olathe, Kan. approved an agreement to bring the service to town. There's no word yet on when Olathe will join the "Silicon Prairie."

Some observers speculate that because of its success in the Kansas City market, Google is looking for an area of denser population that could make for less expensive build out conditions.

'Not just a hobby'

In December, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said that Fiber is a "real business," and expansion is certainly a good sign towards making this a legitimate moneymaker and not merely an experiment.

KC customers can access the broadband with a $300 hook-up fee, while internet alone costs $70/month, 1GB/s web and TV goes for $120, and standard 5MB/s is free for seven years.

We should have official word from Google and/or Austin tomorrow, or a squelching of all reports, though the latter is unlikely to happen. With that tune in tomorrow Austinites for more details, like when the service will start its roll out.

If you don't live in the Texas state capital, still check back to see if Google gives any word on when Fiber may be coming to your city.

Via MarketWatch